6 months ago
#Funds News
February 28, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Comcast NBCUniversal to buy remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Comcast NBCUniversal:

* Comcast NBCUniversal to acquire remaining 49 pct stake in Universal Studios Japan

* Purchase price for this transaction is ¥254.8 billion

* Upon completion of transaction, Comcast NBCUniversal will own 100 percent of theme park destination

* Deal values USJ at ¥840 billion (US$7.4 billion), including assumption of USJ net debt

* Transaction is expected to close before end of April 2017

* To buy 49 percent ownership of Universal Studios Japan from Goldman Sachs, former USJ CEO glenn gumpel, MBK Partners, Owl Creek Asset Management

* Purchase price for transaction is $2.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

