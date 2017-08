April 28 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Says CFO Michael J. Cavanagh's total 2016 compensation was $25.7 million versus $40.6 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2pGyayd) Further company coverage: