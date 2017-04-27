TREASURIES-Yields rise as jobs data reinforces view of June rate hike
(Adds details on healthcare bill, Treasury supply, updates prices) * U.S. jobless claims fall, labor costs rise * Fed seen more likely to hike interest rates in June * Investors renew hopes for Trump's fiscal agenda By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after strong labor data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve was likely to raise interest rates again in June, and as investors waited on Friday's highly anticipated jobs