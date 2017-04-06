FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 2:33 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Comcast unveils new wireless service with unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event

* Comcast Corp- unlimited data, talk and text will be available by mid-year for $65 /line for up to 5 lines- analyst event

* Comcast Corp- unlimited data, talk and text for $45 per line for customers with Comcast's top X1 packages

* Comcast Corp says Xfinity Mobile customers can also choose to pay $12/GB of cellular data each month

* Comcast says wireless service will be available on Apple Inc's iPhones as well as Samsung Electronics' galaxy phones

* Comcast CFO says service would be cash flow positive at a limited scale over time Further company coverage:

