BRIEF-Comdirect Bank plans merger with OnVista Bank GmbH

April 3 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG:

* Comdirect Bank plans merger with OnVista Bank GmbH

* Aim of merger is to simplify structure under corporate law as well as associated regulatory reporting system

* Merger is expected to be completed during Q2 of this year

* Name OnVista Bank and OnVista Media GmbH with the www.onvista.de financial portal are to be continued

* Merger to lay foundation for further development and continued profitable growth of Comdirect Group; it is expected to lead to additional pre-tax profit of around 10 million euros ($10.66 million) per year from 2019