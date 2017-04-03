FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Comdirect Bank plans merger with OnVista Bank GmbH
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Comdirect Bank plans merger with OnVista Bank GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG:

* Comdirect Bank plans merger with OnVista Bank GmbH

* Aim of merger is to simplify structure under corporate law as well as associated regulatory reporting system

* Merger is expected to be completed during Q2 of this year

* Name OnVista Bank and OnVista Media GmbH with the www.onvista.de financial portal are to be continued

* Merger to lay foundation for further development and continued profitable growth of Comdirect Group; it is expected to lead to additional pre-tax profit of around 10 million euros ($10.66 million) per year from 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

