April 18, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Comerica Inc Q1 2017 net income $202 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc

* Comerica Inc - reports Q1 2017 net income of $202 million

* Comerica Inc - earnings per diluted share were $1.11 for Q1 2017

* Comerica Inc - qtrly net interest income $470 million versus $447 million last year

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.54 percent versus 11.09 percent in previous quarter

* Comerica Inc - qtrly provision for credit losses $16 million versus $148 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica Inc - Q1 2017 results included $24 million of tax benefits from employee stock transactions

* Comerica Inc sees growth in average loans of 1-2 percent for 2017

* Comerica Inc sees 2017 net interest income higher compared to 2016

* Qtrly average total loans decreased $1.0 billion to $47.9 billion compared to Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oHFLJn) Further company coverage:

