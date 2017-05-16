FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Command Security gets 4-yr contract to provide physical secuity service for online retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Command Security Corp

* Command Security Corporation announces $50m contract award

* Command security - received award of a four-year contract to provide physical security services for a web services segment of a major online retailer

* Command Security Corp - award is in addition to previously announced services by company with this customer

* Command Security - total revenues associated with award are estimated to be approximately $13 million annually or approximately $50 million over four-year term

* Command Security - work will be performed at approximately 12 locations in mid-Atlantic region and is planned to begin during June/July 2017 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

