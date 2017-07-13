FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commerce Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.75
July 13, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Commerce Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.75

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Commerce Bancshares Inc:

* Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reports second quarter growth in earnings per share of 14 pct

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commerce Bancshares Inc - ‍total assets at june 30, 2017 were $25.1 billion, total loans were $13.6 billion, and total deposits were $20.8 billion​

* Commerce Bancshares Inc - ‍qtrly net interest income $182.8 million versus $171.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

