6 months ago
BRIEF-Commerce Commission of New Zealand declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger
#Broadcasting
February 22, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Commerce Commission of New Zealand declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Commerce Commission of New Zealand:

* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - Commission declines clearance for Vodafone/Sky merger

* Sky Network Television says "commission had not been able to exclude the real chance that the merger would substantially lessen competition"

* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - to grant clearance, commission would need to be satisfied that proposed merger would not substantially lessen competition in any market in New Zealand

* Commerce Commission of New Zealand - "We have concerns that this (merger) could impact competiveness of key third players in these markets such as 2degrees and Vocus" Source text: (bit.ly/2lq0dyi) Further company coverage:

