BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.
* Commerce union bancshares inc - devan d. Ard will succeed deberry as chairman and ceo of commerce union bancshares
* Commerce union bancshares inc - deberry will continue as a board member of commerce union bancshares following his retirement as chairman and ceo
* Commerce union bancshares inc - initial dividend payment of $0.12 per share represents dividend for first two quarters of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter