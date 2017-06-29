June 29 Commerce Union Bancshares Inc

* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.

* Commerce union bancshares inc - devan d. Ard will succeed deberry as chairman and ceo of commerce union bancshares

* Commerce union bancshares inc - deberry will continue as a board member of commerce union bancshares following his retirement as chairman and ceo

* Commerce union bancshares inc - initial dividend payment of $0.12 per share represents dividend for first two quarters of 2017