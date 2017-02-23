BRIEF-Ray Sigorta 2016 unconsolidated net result turns to profit of 32.9 mln lira
* Fy 2016 unconsolidated net profit of 32.9 million lira ($9.08 million) versus loss of 14.8 million lira year ago
Feb 23 Commercial Facilities Co:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 8.1 million dinars versus 8.6 million dinars year ago
* FY operating revenue 14.8 million dinars versus 15.5 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2lyn1ua) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/COLOMBO, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ceylon Dollar Bond Fund's International Fund Credit Quality Rating at 'B+f' and Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating at 'S5'. The fund is managed by Ceylon Asset Management (CAM). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the 'B+f' International Fund Credit Quality Rating is driven by the weighted-average rating factor (WARF), the fund's rating distribution and its investme
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's benchmark stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, boosted by a jump in shares of a major bank and strong gains for gold miners as the precious metal held near a 3-1/2-month high.