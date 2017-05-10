FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Commercial International Bank Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 bln versus EGP 1.29 bln year ago
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 bln versus EGP 1.29 bln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE

* Commercial International Bank reports Q1 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.32 billion and net income of EGP 1.73 billion

* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.73 billion versus EGP 1.29 billion year ago

* As at end-march 2017, capital adequacy ratio 14.5 percent versus 12.7 percent year ago

* Q1 consol net interest income EGP 2.88 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago Source text - bit.ly/2q6Jm4y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

