BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE:

* Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion

* Q2 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.83 billion versus EGP 1.46 billion year ago

* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago

* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - As at end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio 15.61 percent versus 14.04 percent year ago