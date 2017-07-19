FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE:

* Commercial International Bank reports record second-quarter 2017 consolidated revenue of EGP 3.55 billion and net income of EGP 1.83 billion

* Q2 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 1.83 billion versus EGP 1.46 billion year ago

* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 billion versus EGP 2.27 billion year ago

* Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE - As at end-June 2017, capital adequacy ratio 15.61 percent versus 14.04 percent year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.