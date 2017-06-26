BRIEF-Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in Boston Omaha
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing
June 26 Commercial Metals Co:
* Commercial Metals Company announces promotion of Smith to president and chief executive officer
* Commercial Metals Co says effective September 1, Barbara Smith will assume role of president and CEO of company and become member of board
* Commercial Metals Co - Joe Alvarado will continue to serve company as chief executive officer through August 31, 2017
* Commercial Metals Co - Alvarado will continue to serve as chairman of board through company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing
SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazilian and Mexican currencies strengthened on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by less than planned in coming months. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector halfway through the second quarter. The reports added to a recent batch of mixed econo