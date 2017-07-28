FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals to redeem outstanding senior notes due 2018

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial Metals Company announces redemption of remaining outstanding 7.35% senior notes due 2018

* Commercial Metals Co - ‍plans to redeem all of its 7.35% senior notes due 2018 that remain outstanding​

* Commercial Metals Co - 2018 notes will be redeemed on August 31, 2017

* Commercial Metals Co - following expiration of tender offer, approximately $235.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2018 notes remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

