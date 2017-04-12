April 12 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:

* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc-entered into third amended and restated loan and security agreement extending and upsizing its revolving credit facility

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc-agreement upsizing revolving credit facility to $65 million from $40 million, extends maturity date to April 2022 from April 2018