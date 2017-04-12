BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc-entered into third amended and restated loan and security agreement extending and upsizing its revolving credit facility
* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc-agreement upsizing revolving credit facility to $65 million from $40 million, extends maturity date to April 2022 from April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'