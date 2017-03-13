FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group announces intent to refinance 7.875% senior secured notes
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group announces intent to refinance 7.875% senior secured notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* Commercial Vehicle Group announces intent to refinance 7.875% senior secured notes

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - company expects to close refinancing after redemption premium on 7.875% notes steps down to zero in April of this year

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - its intention to refinance company's $235 million 7.875% notes due April 2019 with an institutional term loan

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - also intend to upsize our abl facility to $65 million in conjunction with refinancing of notes

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - revenues are estimated at $157.0 - $167.0 million for three months ending march 31, 2017

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - pro forma for expected refinancing, cash on balance sheet will approximate $65 million and debt will be $175 million

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - operating income is estimated at $3.8 - $4.4 million for three months ending march 31, 2017

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - for three months ending March 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $8.5 - $9.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

