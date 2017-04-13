FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group entered into a $175 mln secured credit facility
April 13, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group entered into a $175 mln secured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - on April 12, 2017, co entered into a $175 million secured credit facility - SEC filing

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - term loan facility matures on April 12, 2023

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - company may increase amount outstanding under term loan facility by $20 million plus additional incremental term loans

* Commercial Vehicle Group Inc - proceeds of term loans to be used fund redemption, of all of co's outstanding 7.875% senior secured notes due 2019

* Commercial Vehicle - amounts outstanding under term loan deal accrue interest at per annum rate equal to base rate plus 5.00% or LIBOR rate plus 6.00% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nI258v) Further company coverage:

