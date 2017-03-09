March 9 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and
fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue fell 18.8 percent to $150 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Commercial vehicle group says management estimates that
2017 North American class 8 truck production will be in range of
200,000 to 220,000 units
* Says management estimates that 2017 North American class
5-7 truck production will be stable
* Says seeing strong order activity in North American truck
aftermarket early in year
* In 2017, "global agriculture markets may be flattening out
but are still challenged"
* Says construction markets co serves are looking positive
in Europe, Asia, and North America in 2017
