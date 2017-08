March 30 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* On 30 march 2017, it issued HK$608 million worth of subordinated notes

* Issue of subordinated notes by CBA will not have a material impact on CBA's financial position

* HK$608mln callable fixed to floating rate tier 2 capital subordinated notes due 2027 issued pursuant to Euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: