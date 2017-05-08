FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Q3 unaudited cash earnings $2.4 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Q3 unaudited cash earnings $2.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Q3 unaudited cash earnings of approximately $2.4 billion in quarter

* "Group net interest margin slightly lower in quarter due to higher average liquids and competition effects"

* Unaudited statutory net profit of approximately $2.6 billion in quarter

* Q3 troublesome and impaired assets were slightly lower at $6.7 billion

* Group's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) APRA ratio was 9.6% as at 31 March 2017

* Q3 total provisions at $3.7 billion

* "insurance income (in Q3) impacted by weather events during the quarter, including Cyclone Debbie" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.