BRIEF-Commscope Holding commences notes offering

March 2 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc

* Commscope commences notes offering

* Commscope Holding Company Inc says its unit intends to offer $750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Commscope Holding - unit intends to use net proceeds of note offering to redeem, retire $500 million of commscope 4.375% senior secured notes due 2020

* Commscope Holding Company - unit also intends to use proceeds repay portion of outstanding borrowings under co's senior secured term loan facility