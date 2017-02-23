BRIEF-CommScope Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc:
* Commscope reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 sales $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 to $0.54
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.22
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.73
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.15 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Commscope Holding Company Inc- board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $100 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: