FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-CommScope Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CommScope Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc:

* Commscope reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 sales $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 to $0.54

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.90 to $3.00

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.22

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.66 to $1.73

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.0 billion to $5.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commscope Holding Company Inc- board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $100 million of company's outstanding common stock

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $5.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.