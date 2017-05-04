FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commscope reports Q1 EPS $0.17
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Commscope reports Q1 EPS $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc

* Commscope reports first quarter 2017 results consistent with guidance

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.14 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 to $0.67

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $2.80

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.32

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.41 to $1.48

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $5.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

