6 months ago
BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.66
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Communications Sales & Leasing Inc :

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue $206.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.59 to $2.63

* Communications Sales & Leasing -"as we integrate Hunt and Uniti Fiber, expect to capture $2.5 million in annual run-rate cost savings within 18 months from closing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

