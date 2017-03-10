BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 Promociones Renta y Mantenimiento SOCIMI SA:
* Communiters Partners SL has sold 4.42 percent indirect stake in Promorent and, as a result, keeps only 4.91 percent direct stake in the company Source text: bit.ly/2mOyTvs
