BRIEF-Community Bank System reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

July 31 (Reuters) - Community Bank System Inc
* Community Bank System reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 20.7 percent to $129.3 million
* Community Bank System Inc - Qtrly net interest income was $78.0 million, an increase of $9.7 million, or 14.2%, compared to Q2 of 2016
* Community Bank System - Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, compared to a $0.31 dividend declared in Q2 of 2016
* Community Bank System Inc - Adoption of amended accounting guidance resulted in a $2.2 million reduction of income tax expense in Q1 of 2017