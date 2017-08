April 20 (Reuters) - Community Financial Corp:

* The Community Financial Corporation reports a 46% increase in net income for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Net interest income increased 13.6% or $1.3 million to $10.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017

* Qtrly net interest margin declined compared to Q4 of 2016, decreasing five basis points from 3.45% to 3.40%, respectively