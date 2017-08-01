BRIEF-Community Financial to buy County First Bank

July 31 (Reuters) - Community Financial Corp

* Community Financial Corporation announces it will acquire County First Bank, deepening its strong presence in Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert County, MD

* Community Financial Corp - entitled to receive 0.9543 shares of co's common stock ; $1.00 in cash for each share of County First bank common stock

* County First shareholders may also receive, in aggregate, additional contingent cash consideration of up to $2,154,303

* Community Financial Corp - deal has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company