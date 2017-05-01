FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q1 adjusted earnings $0.08/shr from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q1 adjusted earnings $0.08/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.486 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.78 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.79

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.486 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.36 billion

* Sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $15.8 billion to $16.2 billion

* Sees 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.90

* Sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.0% to 1.5%

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $625 million to $775 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $15.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.