an hour ago
BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q2 loss per share $1.22
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:44 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems Q2 loss per share $1.22

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results with net operating revenues of $4.144 billion

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $1.17 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $1.22

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $4.144 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.1 billion

* Community Health Systems Inc qtrly on a same-store basis, both admissions and adjusted admissions decreased 2.5 percent

* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $ 15,850 million to $ 16,050 million

* Community Health Systems Inc sees same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions decline of 2.0 % to 1.0% for 2017

* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $575 million to $725 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

