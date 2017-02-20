FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q4 loss per share of $1.99
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q4 loss per share of $1.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc

* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $1.91 from continuing operations

* Q4 loss per share $1.99

* Q4 revenue $4.469 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.39 billion

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 income from continuing operations per share $0.30 to $1.10

* Community health systems inc sees 2017 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $15,800 million to $16,200 million

* Sees 2017 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth 0.0% to 1.5%

* Community health systems inc sees 2017 capital expenditures projected to be $625 million to $775 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

