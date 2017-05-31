FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Community Health Systems says on May 30, co, unit entered into loan modification agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Community Health Systems says on May 30, co, unit entered into loan modification agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems Inc says on may 30, co and unit entered into a loan modification agreement

* Community Health -pursuant to agreement, scheduled termination date of borrower's existing $1.0 billion revolving credit facility extended to Jan 27, 2021

* Community Health Systems-date extended in respect of $739 million portion of commitments, aggregate commitments of extending lenders reduced to $739 million

* Community Health Systems-certain specified financial covenants consisting of maximum secured net leverage ratio, interest coverage ratio also amended Source text (bit.ly/2sll3Q8) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.