May 9 (Reuters) - Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community Healthcare Trust Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017

* Quarterly adjusted FFO per share $0.38

* Qtrly normalized funds from operations $0.38 per share

* Qtrly revenues $8 million versus $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)