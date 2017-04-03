FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust enters two separate interest rate swap agreements through operating partnership
April 3, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Community Healthcare Trust enters two separate interest rate swap agreements through operating partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Community Healthcare Trust Inc

* Community Healthcare Trust - on March 31, through operating partnership entered two separate interest rate swap agreements

* Community Healthcare Trust - agreements to fix interest rates on 7,5-year term loans, included in its second amended and restated credit agreement

* Community Healthcare Trust - each of swaps have notional amounts of $30.0 million, fixed LIBOR at 4.147% for 5-year term loan, 4.535% for 7-year term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

