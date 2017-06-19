MOVES-Ex-Goldman Sachs tech executive Walker joins OpenFin board
June 21 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc technology co-head Paul Walker will join the board of financial technology company OpenFin, the firm said on Wednesday.
June 19 Comops Ltd :
* Announces appointment of Chris Fydler to position of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc technology co-head Paul Walker will join the board of financial technology company OpenFin, the firm said on Wednesday.
* Calls for "somewhat" higher contribution to emergency funds