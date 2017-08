BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes H1 net income group share up at 58.3 million euros

May 23 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE DES ALPES SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 460.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 443.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 100.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 98.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 58.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING FREE CASH-FLOW UP BY 39.5 PERCENT AT EUR 87.1 MILLION

* SEES IN SKI AREA FY GROWTH EXCEED 3.5 PERCENT AND CONFIRMS REACHING SLIGHTLY HIGHER EBITDA MARGIN TARGET

* SEES FY LEISURE PARKS GROWTH AT SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2rvqAa2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)