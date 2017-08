April 20 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Alpes SA:

* H1 revenue 460.1 million euros ($494.7 million) versus 443.7 million euros year ago

* Group expects its sales in Ski Areas Division to grow by more than 3.0 percent, EBITDA margin should be slightly higher than the guideline objective Source text: bit.ly/2oqJtpV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)