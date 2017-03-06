FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage FY net result group share falls to 31.4 million euros
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Compagnie du Bois Sauvage FY net result group share falls to 31.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA:

* FY net result, group share, totals 31.4 million euros ($33.22 million) compared to 32.9 million euros in 2015

* FY operating results before disposals, changes in fair value and depreciations at 39.2 million euros (versus 33.6 million euros in 2015)

* Proposed gross dividend of 7.52 euros per share (up by 1.1 pct versus 2015)

* Board remains confident in the quality of the group’s assets and cautious about its short/medium-term outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

