6 months ago
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 23, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium FY EBITDA up by 17.2 pct at 810 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:

* FY operating margin: 558 million euros ($589.0 million) (9.5 pct of consolidated revenue), up by 18.7 pct

* FY net profit group share: 312 million euros, up by 20.8 pct

* FY EBITDA: 810 million euros (13.8 pct of consolidated revenue), up by 17.2 pct

* FY economic revenue: 6,936 million euors, up by 15.9 pct (5,857 million euros consolidated, up by 16.9 pct)

* Says looking forward to 2017 with confidence, fully assured of ability to pursue profitable growth strateg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9473 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

