4 months ago
April 19, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium in China: revenue set to double to 1.3 billion euros in 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA:

* Sees continued strong growth, revenue set to double to 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in China in 2021

* Expects 26 pct of the bumper market and 16 pct of the fuel systems market in China in 2021

* Sees 30 pct of revenue with local Chinese car manufacturers in 2021

* Production of first high-pressure tank for rechargeable hybrids is scheduled to start at the end of 2017

* Ramping up development capacity in China with an investment in a new fuel systems research and development center and test lab in Wuhan, set to open in H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

