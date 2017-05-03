BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
May 3 GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB:
* GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AND FASTATOR RENT OUT IN SKVALTAN AND PLAN FOR HIGHER RESIDENTIAL BUILDING
* SIGNED 5 YEAR RENTAL DEAL WITH A VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 3.6 MILLION
* CO EQUALLY OWNED BY GENOVA PROPERTY AND FASTATOR SIGNED NEW 5-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH ANNUAL RENTAL VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 3.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.