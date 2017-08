June 5 (Reuters) - Compass Diversified Holdings:

* Acquires Crosman Corporation

* Says acquisition was completed for a purchase price of approximately $152 million

* Funded purchase price through available cash on its balance sheet and a draw on its revolving credit facility

* Expect acquisition to provide approximately $0.12 per share of cash flow accretion to CODI on a full year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: