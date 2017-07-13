FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Trump dismisses uproar
Politics
Trump dismisses uproar
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Compass Gold Signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Compass Gold Corp:

* Compass Gold signs letter of intent to acquire Sikasso Gold assets in Mali

* Compass Gold Corp - as part of acquisition, company will complete a 5:1 consolidation of its shares

* Compass Gold Corp - compass will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on a 0.6:1 basis

* Compass Gold Corp - Compass has also agreed to pay up to $50,000 in transaction costs incurred by MGE or MGE shareholders in connection with deal

* Compass Gold- co will acquire all MGE shares from MGE shareholders on 0.6:1 basis, result in issuance of aggregate of 12 million post-consolidation shares

* Compass Gold Corp - Co and Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd have entered into a binding letter of intent dated July 13, 2017

* Compass Gold-co to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of MGE in exchange for issuance of post‐consolidation shares of co to shareholders of MGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.