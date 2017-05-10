FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compass Group HY revenue rises; keeps FY outlook
May 10, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Compass Group HY revenue rises; keeps FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Compass Group Plc:

* H1 revenue rose 20.3 percent to 11.47 billion stg

* Interim dividend up 5.7 percent to 11.2 penceper share

* HY organic revenue growth of 3.6 percent

* HY operating margin improved by 20 basis points

* Full year expectations remain positive and unchanged

* HY North America organic revenue growth of 7.1 percent, Europe up 1.6 percent

* HY underlying operating profit £894 million, 5.2 percent on an organic basis

* Remain committed to ongoing returns to shareholders with a proposed £1bn special dividend

* "Pipeline of new contracts is encouraging and our focus on organic growth, efficiencies and cash gives us confidence in achieving another year of delivery" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

