4 months ago
BRIEF-Compass Minerals announces departure of chief financial officer
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 25, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Compass Minerals announces departure of chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals announces departure of chief financial officer

* Compass Minerals International Inc - James Standen, vice president, finance and treasurer, has been named interim CFO and treasurer

* CFO Patrick "Doug" Linehan, is departing company

* Compass Minerals International -co will immediately begin a process to identify a permanent CFO, which will include internal and external candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

