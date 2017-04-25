BRIEF-Compass Minerals announces departure of chief financial officer

April 25 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals announces departure of chief financial officer

* Compass Minerals International Inc - James Standen, vice president, finance and treasurer, has been named interim CFO and treasurer

* CFO Patrick "Doug" Linehan, is departing company

* Compass Minerals International -co will immediately begin a process to identify a permanent CFO, which will include internal and external candidates