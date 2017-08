March 28 (Reuters) - Compass Minerals International Inc :

* Compass Minerals names Patrick D. Linehan chief financial officer

* Compass Minerals International Inc - Linehan most recently served as senior vice president, finance of Conagra's consumer brands business

* Compass Minerals International Inc - appointment of Patrick "Doug" Linehan as company's chief financial officer effective April 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: