4 months ago
BRIEF-Competition law investigation at Tele2
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 25, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Competition law investigation at Tele2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Tele2

* Competition law investigation at Tele2

* Says confirms that representatives from the European Commission have initiated an investigation about possible anti-competitive cooperation between operators in the mobile market and/or possible abuse of collective dominant position

* Says Tele2 will of course fully cooperate with the investigation and will do everything we can to provide them with the information they need

* Says with regards to the investigation, we do not give any further comments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

