BRIEF-Competition law investigation at Tele2

April 25 (Reuters) - Tele2

* Competition law investigation at Tele2

* Says confirms that representatives from the European Commission have initiated an investigation about possible anti-competitive cooperation between operators in the mobile market and/or possible abuse of collective dominant position

* Says Tele2 will of course fully cooperate with the investigation and will do everything we can to provide them with the information they need

* Says with regards to the investigation, we do not give any further comments