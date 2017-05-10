FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Competition watchdog warns Capita, Vodafone on paging services
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 10, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Competition watchdog warns Capita, Vodafone on paging services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) -

* CMA says Capita and Vodafone face an in-depth merger investigation, unless companies offer acceptable ways of addressing competition concerns.

* CMA's initial investigation into merger found it could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in supply of wide-area paging services in UK.

* CMA says after merger, customers could face price rises and reduced quality of coverage.

* CMA says Capita has until May 17 to offer proposals to resolve competition concerns or face an in-depth phase 2 investigation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.