BRIEF-Componenta Q4 adjusted EBITDA swings to profit EUR 1.1 million

March 30 (Reuters) - Componenta Corp:

* THE NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT OF CONTINUED OPERATIONS DECLINED. THE PROGRESS OF THE CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS IN FINLAND AND SWEDEN WILL ENABLE TO RESTORE PROFITABILITY AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT.

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PAY A DIVIDEND

* BELIEVES THAT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS WILL PROCEED FAVOURABLE

* EXPECTS NET SALES OF CONTINUED OPERATIONS TO BE EUR 150-170 MILLION IN 2017

* 2017 EBITDA WITHOUT ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 5-10 MILLION.

* BECAUSE OF BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS, COMPANY CONSIDERS THAT IT HAS LOST CONTROL OVER SUB-GROUP IN NETHERLANDS

* Q4 NET SALES FROM CONTINUING. OPERATIONS EUR 44.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED. EBITDA EUR 1.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-Q4 ORDER BOOK FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 30.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)